Ava Gardner (born in Grabtown, North Carolina December 24, 1922, died January 25, 1990) acted with Burt Lancaster in The Killers (1946), with James Mason in Pandora and the Flying Dutchman (1951), with Gregory Peck in The Snows of Kilimanjaro (1952) directed by Henry King from a short story by Ernest Hemingway, with Clark Gable in Mogambo (1953) by John Ford, with Humphrey Bogart in The Barefoot Contessa (1954) by Joseph Mankiewicz, with Tyrone Power in The Sun Also Rises (1957) directed by Henry King from the 1926 novel by Ernest Hemingway, with Richard Burton and Deborah Kerr in The Night of the Iguana (1964) by John Huston, with Burt Lancaster and Kirk Douglas in Seven Days in May (1964) by John Frankenheimer. She was married to Mickey Rooney (1942-1943) and to Frank Sinatra (1951-1957).