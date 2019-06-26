Awkwafina (born Nora Lum in Queens, New York on June 2, 1988) became popular as a rapper in 2012 with her YouTube video “My Vag,” released her solo album “Yellow Ranger” in 2014, “In Fina We Trust” in 2018. She played a pick-pocket in Ocean’s 8 (2018) with Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett, Constance Wu’s college friend from Singapore in Crazy Rich Asians (2018) directed by Jon Chu from the 2013 novel by Kevin Kwan. And she was a Chinese girl living in New York who goes back to Changchun, China to visit her grandmother in the autobiographical The Farewell (2019) written and directed by Lulu Wang. She acted in Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) with Simu Liu, Swan Song (2021) with Mahershala Ali, she voiced Sisu in Raya and the Last Dragon (2021).

On television, she created and starred in the autobiographical series Awkwafina is Nora from Queens (2020-2021).