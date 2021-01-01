Golden Globes logo

Born Ruby Catherine Stevens on July 16, 1907 in Brooklyn, New York, died January 20, 1990, Barbara Stanwyck is one of Hollywood’s great movie stars of the 1930s and 40s. She starred in classic films like Baby Face (1933), Stella Dallas (1937) by King Vidor, Union Pacific (1939) by Cecil B. deMille, Golden Boy (1939) by Robert Mamoulian with William Holden, Ball of Fire (1941) by Howard Hawks and Meet John Doe (1941) by Frank Capra, both with Gary Cooper, The Lady Eve (1941) by Preston Sturges with Henry Fonda, Double Indemnity (1944) by Billy Wilder with Fred McMurray, Sorry, Wrong Number (1948) by Anatole Litvak with Burt Lancaster. In the 1950s she was directed by Douglas Sirk in All I Desire (1953) and There’s Always Tomorrow (1956). In the 1960s she starred in the western television series The Big Valley (1965-1969).

1986 Winner

1986 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Barbara Stanwyck

1984 Winner

1984 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Thorn Birds, The

1968 Nominee

1968 Nominee

Actress In A Television Series
Big Valley, The

1967 Nominee

1967 Nominee

Actress In A Television Series
Big Valley, The

1966 Nominee

1966 Nominee

Actress In A Television Series
Big Valley, The
