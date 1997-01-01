Golden Globes logo

Born in Brooklyn, New York on April 24, 1942, Barbra Streisand is a singer, actress, director, and producer. She starred in Funny Girl (1968) by William Wyler, Hello Dolly! (1969) Directed by Gene Kelly, The Owl and the Pussycat (1970) and Funny Lady (1975) by Herbert Ross, What’s Up Doc? (1972) by Peter Bogdanovich, The Way We Were (1973) by Sydney Pollack with Robert Redford, and the remake of A Star is Born (1976) that she produced. She directed, produced, and starred in Yentl (1983), The Prince of Tides (1991) with Nick Nolte, The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996) with Jeff Bridges. As a producer, she was presented with Golden Globes for A Star is Born and Yentl, each of which won the Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy.  She acted with Dustin Hoffman in the comedies Meet the Fockers (2004) and Little Fockers (2010), and with Seth Rogen in The Guilt Trip (2012).

2000 Winner

2000 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Barbra Streisand

1984 Winner

1984 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Yentl

1978 Winner

1978 Winner

World Film Favorites
Barbra Streisand

1977 Winner

1977 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Star Is Born, A (1976)

1977 Winner

1977 Winner

Best Song Motion Picture
Star Is Born, A (1976)

1975 Winner

1975 Winner

World Film Favorites
Barbra Streisand

1971 Winner

1971 Winner

World Film Favorites
Barbra Streisand

1970 Winner

1970 Winner

World Film Favorites
Barbra Streisand

1969 Winner

1969 Winner

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Funny Girl

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
The Mirror Has Two Faces

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
The Mirror Has Two Faces

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story

1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Prince of Tides, The

1988 Nominee

1988 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Nuts

1984 Nominee

1984 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Yentl

1976 Nominee

1976 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Funny Lady

1974 Nominee

1974 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Way We Were, The

1971 Nominee

1971 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Owl and The Pussycat, The

1970 Nominee

1970 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Hello, Dolly!
