Born in Brooklyn, New York on April 24, 1942, Barbra Streisand is a singer, actress, director, and producer. She starred in Funny Girl (1968) by William Wyler, Hello Dolly! (1969) Directed by Gene Kelly, The Owl and the Pussycat (1970) and Funny Lady (1975) by Herbert Ross, What’s Up Doc? (1972) by Peter Bogdanovich, The Way We Were (1973) by Sydney Pollack with Robert Redford, and the remake of A Star is Born (1976) that she produced. She directed, produced, and starred in Yentl (1983), The Prince of Tides (1991) with Nick Nolte, The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996) with Jeff Bridges. As a producer, she was presented with Golden Globes for A Star is Born and Yentl, each of which won the Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy. She acted with Dustin Hoffman in the comedies Meet the Fockers (2004) and Little Fockers (2010), and with Seth Rogen in The Guilt Trip (2012).

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Barbra Streisand, 2000 by Philip Berk