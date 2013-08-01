Benjamin “Ben” Affleck (born in Berkeley, California, August 15, 1972, raised in Boston, Massachusetts) wrote the screenplay and acted in Good Will Hunting (1997) with Matt Damon. He starred in Armageddon (1998) by Michael Bay with Bruce Willis, Shakespeare in Love (1998) with Gwyneth Paltrow, Pearl Harbor (2001) by Michael Bay and Changing Lanes (2002) with Samuel Jackson. He played Jack Ryan in The Sum of All Fears (2002) with Morgan Freeman, the Marvel Comics superhero in Daredevil (2003) with Jennifer Garner, he acted with Jennifer Lopez in Gigli (2003) by Martin Brest, portrayed George Reeves, who played Superman on the 1950s TV show, in Hollywoodland (2006). He wrote and directed Gone Baby Gone (2007) starring his brother Casey Affleck, wrote, directed and starred in The Town (2010) from the 2004 novel Prince of Thieves by Chuck Hogan, Argo (2012) about the secret CIA rescue of hostages from Tehran in 1980, Live by Night (2015) from the 2012 novel by Dennis Lehane, with Sienna Miller and Zoe Saldana. Affleck starred in Gone Girl (2014) by David Fincher, played DC Comics superhero Bruce Wayne/Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2015) and in Justice League (2017), he acted in Triple Frontier (2019), The Way Back (2020), The Last Duel (2021) by Ridley Scott with Matt Damon, The Tender Bar (2021) directed by George Clooney.