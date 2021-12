Ben Gazzara (born Biagio Gazzarra in New York City, August 28, 1930, died February 3, 2012) acted in movies like Anatomy of a Murder (1959) by Otto Preminger, Risate di gioia (The Passionate Thief, 1960) by Mario Monicelli, Saint Jack (1979) by Peter Bogdanovich, Tales of Ordinary Madness (1981) by Marco Ferreri. He was directed by John Cassavetes in Husbands (1970), The Killing of a Chinese Bookie (1976) and Opening Night (1977). On television, he acted in the series Run for Your Life (1965-1968), TV movies like An Early Frost (1985) with Gena Rowlands, Hysterical Blindness (2002) by Mira Nair.