Ben Mendelsohn (born April 3, 1969 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia) first attracted notice in his breakout film The Year My Voice Broke (1987) where he portrayed Trevor Leishman and bagged the Australian Film Institute Award for Best Supporting Actor.

He gained international recognition when he appeared in the crime drama Animal Kingdom (2010) as Andrew “Pope” Cody, a criminal on the run from the law, where he won the Film Critics Circle of Australia Award for Best Actor-Male, the IF Award for Best Actor and the AACTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

The Australian actor also appeared in The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Starred Up (2013), Mississippi Grind (2015) and as the villainous Director Orson Krennic, responsible for the security of the Death Star, in the latest Star Wars franchise, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016).

In television, he stars in the series Bloodline (2015-present) where he portrays Danny Rayburn. For the said role, he has won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor-Series, Miniseries or Television Film and a Satellite Award nomination for Best Actor-Miniseries or Television Film in 2016.