Ben Platt (born September 24, 1993, in Los Angeles, California) is an American actor, singer, and songwriter who began his career in theater as a child actor and has appeared in Broadway productions of The Music Man (2002), The Book of Mormon (2012-2013), and Dear Evan Hansen (2015-2017).

His film credits include roles in Pitch Perfect (2012), Pitch Perfect 2 (2015), and Ricki and the Flash (2015).

He is the fourth of five children of Julie Beren and Marc Platt, a film, TV and theater producer.

Platt attended Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles and then enrolled at Columbia University in New York but dropped out after six weeks to fulfill his contract with The Book of Mormon. During his time at Columbia, he was a member of the campus a capella musical group Nonsequitur.

In the Netflix comedy-drama web TV series created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, The Politician, Platt portrays Payton Hobart, an ambitious student who runs for Student Body President at St. Sebastian.