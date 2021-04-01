Benedict Cumberbatch (born July 19, 1976 in London, England) acted in Amazing Grace (2006) by Michael Apted, Atonement (2007) directed by Joe Wright from the 2001 novel by Ian McEwan, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011) from the novel by John LeCarré, War Horse (2011) directed by Steven Spielberg from the 1982 novel by Michael Morpurgo, 12 Years A Slave (2013) directed by Steve McQueen from the 1853 memoir by Solomon Northup, Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) by J.J. Abrams, August: Osage County (2013) directed by John Wells from the 2007 play by Tracy Letts, Black Mass (2015) by Scott Cooper. He played Julian Assange in The Fifth Estate (2013) by Bill Condon, Alan Turing in The Imitation Game (2014). He acted with Johnny Depp in Black Mass (2015) by Scott Cooper, portrayed Marvel Comics’ superhero in Doctor Strange (2016), Thor: Ragnarock (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018). Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). He played Thomas Edison in The Current War (2019) with Michael Shannon as George Westinghouse, acted in The Courier (2021), The Mauritanian (2021), The Electric Life of Louis Wain (2021), The Power of the Dog (2021) written and directed by Jane Campion.

On television Cumberbatch played Stephen Hawking in Hawking (2004), Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series Sherlock (2010-2017), Patrick Melrose (2018) in the limited series based on the five autobiographical novels by Edward St. Aubyn, and Dominic Cummings in Brexit: The Uncivil War (2019).