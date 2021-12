Bérénice Bejo (born 7 July 1976 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, raised in Paris, France) co-starred with Jean Dujardin in the silent movie The Artist (2011) directed by her husband Michel Hazanavicius. She starred in OSS 117: Cairo, Nest of Spies (2006), Populaire (2012), The Past (2013), The Search (2014), Sweet Dreams (Fai bei sogni, 2016) by Marco Bellocchio.