Bernardo Bertolucci (born March 16, 1941 in Parma, Italy - died November 26, 2018) directed his first movie La Commare Secca (1962) from a screenplay by Pier Paolo Pasolini. He co-wrote and directed Prima della Rivoluzione (1964), Il Comformista (1970) with Jean-Luis Trintignant, Last Tango in Paris (1973) with Marlon Brando, Novecento (1976) with Robert De Niro and Gérard Depardieu, La luna (1979) with Jill Clayburg, La tragedia di un uomo ridicolo (1981) with Ugo Tognazzi, The Last Emperor (1987), The Sheltering Sky (1990) with Debra Winger. He also directed Little Buddha (1993) with Keanu Reeves, Stealing Beauty (1996) with Liv Tyler, The Dreamers (2003), Io e Te (2012).