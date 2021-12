Beth Howland was born on May 28, 1941 in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Frequently appeared on the Broadway stage in the 1960s and early

1970s, most notably as Amy in Stephen Sondheim's Company. In the mid to late 60s, she was the Salem Cigarette girl on television. Beth Howland is still best remembered by the public for her comical character role, of Vera Louise Gorman, on CBS' weekly comedy series, Alice (1976) .