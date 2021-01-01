Golden Globes logo

Bette Davis (born Ruth Elizabeth Davis in Lowell, Massachusetts, April 5, 1908, died October 6, 1989) is a legendary movie star of classic Hollywood. She starred in such films as Of Human Bondage (1934), Jezebel (1938) with Henry Fonda and The Letter (1940) directed by William Wyler, Dark Victory (1939), The Old Maid (1939), The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (1939) with Errol Flynn, All This, and Heaven Too (1940) with Charles Boyer, Now, Voyager (1942), Mr. Skeffington (1944), The Corn is Green (1945), All About Eve (1950) by Joseph Mankiewicz, Pocketful of Miracles (1961), Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) with Joan Crawford.

Read Bette Davis’ classic profile by Elisa Leonelli

Read Ready for my deMille: Profiles in Excellence- Bette Davis, 1974 by Philip Berk

 

 

1974 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
1963 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
What Ever Happened To Baby Jane?

1962 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Pocketful of Miracles

1951 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
All About Eve
