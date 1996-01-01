Bette Midler (born December 1, 1945 in Honolulu, Hawaii), a singer, made her film debut as Janis Joplin in The Rose (1979) by Mark Rydell, she acted in Down and Out in Beverly Hills (1986) by Paul Mazurski, Ruthless People (1986), Outrageous Fortune (1987), Big Business (1988), Beaches (1988) by Garry Marshall, Stella (1990), For the Boys (1991) by Mark Rydell, Hocus Pocus (1993), The First Wives Club (1996) with Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton, The Stepford Wives (2004) by Frank Oz. The Women (2008) by Diane English, Parental Guidance (2012) with Billy Crystal. She played Bella Abzug in The Glorias (2020) directed by Julie Taymor from the 2015 biography by Gloria Steinem My Life on the Road.

On television, Midler starred as Mama Rose in the musical Gypsy (1992), the sitcom Bette (2000-2001), The Politician (2019-2020), Coastal Elites (2020).

