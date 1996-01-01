Golden Globes logo

Bette Midler

8 Nominations
4 Wins
Bette Midler

Bette Midler (born December 1, 1945 in Honolulu, Hawaii), a singer, made her film debut as Janis Joplin in The Rose (1979) by Mark Rydell, she acted in Down and Out in Beverly Hills (1986) by Paul Mazurski, Ruthless People (1986), Outrageous Fortune (1987), Big Business (1988), Beaches (1988) by Garry Marshall, Stella (1990), For the Boys (1991) by Mark Rydell, Hocus Pocus (1993), The First Wives Club (1996) with Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton, The Stepford Wives (2004) by Frank Oz. The Women (2008) by Diane English, Parental Guidance (2012) with Billy Crystal. She played Bella Abzug in The Glorias (2020) directed by Julie Taymor from the 2015 biography by Gloria Steinem My Life on the Road.

On television, Midler starred as Mama Rose in the musical Gypsy (1992), the sitcom Bette (2000-2001), The Politician (2019-2020), Coastal Elites (2020).

Read Bette Midler on the Pandemic, Feminism, Racism and Politics by Elisa Leonelli.

Read Tomorrow's Stars Yesterday: Bette Midler, 1980 by Philip Berk.

 

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1994 Winner

1994 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Gypsy (1993-TV)

1992 Winner

1992 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
For The Boys

1980 Winner

1980 Winner

New Star Of The Year - Actress
Rose, The

1980 Winner

1980 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Rose, The

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Bette

1988 Nominee

1988 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Outrageous Fortune

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Down and Out In Beverly Hills

1981 Nominee

1981 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Divine Madness
