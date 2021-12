William “Bill” Hader (born June 7, 1978 on Tulsa Oklahoma) started as a comedian on Saturday Night Live (2005-2013). He acted in movies like Superbad (2007), Tropic Thunder (2008) by Ben Stiller, Maggie’s Plan (2015) by Rebecca Miller, The Skeleton Twins (2014) with Kristen Wiig, Trainwreck (2015) by Judd Apatow with Amy Schumer.

On television, he starred in the parody series Documentary Now! (2015-2018), the comedy series Barry (2018-2019).