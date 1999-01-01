Golden Globes logo

William James “Bill” Murray (born in Evanston, Illinois, September 21, 1950) started acting on the television comedy show Saturday Night Live (1977-1980), then starred in movies like Meatballs (1979), Stripes (1981) and Ghostbusters (1984) by Ivan Reitman, Scrooged (1988) by Richard Donner, Caddyshack (1980) and Groundhog Day (1993) by Harold Ramis, Lost in Translation (2003) by Sofia Coppola, Broken Flowers (2005) by Jim Jarmusch. He was directed by Wes Anderson in Rushmore (1998), The Royal Tenenbaums (2001), Moonrise Kingdom (2012) and The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), by George Clooney in The Monuments Men (2014). Murray played Franklin Delano Roosevelt in Hyde Park on Hudson (2012) with Laura Linney, starred in St. Vincent (2014), Rock the Kasbah (2015) by Barry Levinson, On the Rocks (2020) by Sofia Coppola.

On television, he acted with Frances McDormand in Olive Kitteridge (2014) from the 2008 novel by Elizabeth Strout.

2004 Winner

2004 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Lost in Translation

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
On The Rocks

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
St. Vincent

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Olive Kitteridge

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Hyde Park on Hudson

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Rushmore

1985 Nominee

1985 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Ghostbusters
