William James “Bill” Murray (born in Evanston, Illinois, September 21, 1950) started acting on the television comedy show Saturday Night Live (1977-1980), then starred in movies like Meatballs (1979), Stripes (1981) and Ghostbusters (1984) by Ivan Reitman, Scrooged (1988) by Richard Donner, Caddyshack (1980) and Groundhog Day (1993) by Harold Ramis, Lost in Translation (2003) by Sofia Coppola, Broken Flowers (2005) by Jim Jarmusch. He was directed by Wes Anderson in Rushmore (1998), The Royal Tenenbaums (2001), Moonrise Kingdom (2012) and The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), by George Clooney in The Monuments Men (2014). Murray played Franklin Delano Roosevelt in Hyde Park on Hudson (2012) with Laura Linney, starred in St. Vincent (2014), Rock the Kasbah (2015) by Barry Levinson, On the Rocks (2020) by Sofia Coppola.

On television, he acted with Frances McDormand in Olive Kitteridge (2014) from the 2008 novel by Elizabeth Strout.