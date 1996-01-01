Billy Bob Thornton (born August 4, 1955 in Hot Springs, Arkansas) wrote, directed and starred in Sling Blade (1996), acted in U-Turn (1997) by Oliver Stone with Sean Penn, Primary Colors (1998) by Mike Nichols with John Travolta and Emma Thompson, Armageddon (1998) by Michael Bay with Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck, A Simple Plan (1998) by Sam Raimi, Monster’s Ball (2001) by Marc Forster with Halle Berry, The Man Who Wasn’t There (2001) by the Coen Bros, Bandits (2001) by Barry Levinson with Bruce Willis and Cate Blanchett, The Alamo (2003) by John Lee Hancock with Dennis Quaid, School for Scoundrels (2006) by Todd Phillips. Thornton directed Matt Damon and Penelope Cruz in All the Pretty Horses (2000) from the 1992 novel by Cormac McCarthy. He starred in the black comedy Bad Santa (2003) and sequel Bad Santa 2 (2016). He acted with Sandra Bullock in Our Brand Is Crisis (2015), with Tina Fey in Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016). On television he stars in Goliath (2016).

Read On Music: Billy Bob Thornton, Old Rock 'N Roll Fan by Armando Gallo.