Billy Bob Thornton (born August 4, 1955 in Hot Springs, Arkansas) wrote, directed and starred in Sling Blade (1996), acted in U-Turn (1997) by Oliver Stone with Sean Penn, Primary Colors (1998) by Mike Nichols with John Travolta and Emma Thompson, Armageddon (1998) by Michael Bay with Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck, A Simple Plan (1998) by Sam Raimi, Monster’s Ball (2001) by Marc Forster with Halle Berry, The Man Who Wasn’t There (2001) by the Coen Bros, Bandits (2001) by Barry Levinson with Bruce Willis and Cate Blanchett, The Alamo (2003) by John Lee Hancock with Dennis Quaid, School for Scoundrels (2006) by Todd Phillips. Thornton directed Matt Damon and Penelope Cruz in All the Pretty Horses (2000) from the 1992 novel by Cormac McCarthy. He starred in the black comedy Bad Santa (2003) and sequel Bad Santa 2 (2016). He acted with Sandra Bullock in Our Brand Is Crisis (2015), with Tina Fey in Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016). On television he stars in Goliath (2016).

2017 Winner

2017 Winner

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Goliath

2015 Winner

2015 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Fargo

2004 Nominee

2004 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Bad Santa

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Man Who Wasn't There, The

2002 Nominee

2002 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Bandits

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Simple Plan, A
