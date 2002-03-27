Samuel “Billy” Wilder (born in Sucha Beskidzka, Austria-Hungary June 22, 1906, died March 27, 2002) co-wrote the screenplay and directed Double Indemnity (1944) with Barbara Stanwyck from the 1943 novel by James Cain, The Lost Weekend (1945) with Ray Milland, Sunset Boulevard (1950) with William Holden and Gloria Swanson, Sabrina (1954) with Audrey Hepburn, The Seven Year Itch (1955) with Marilyn Monroe, Witness for the Prosecution (1957), Some Like It Hot (1959) with Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, The Apartment (1960) with Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine, The Fortune Cookie (1966) with Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau, Avanti! (1972) with Jack Lemmon.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1951 Winner
1951 Winner
1946 Winner
1946 Winner
1973 Nominee
1973 Nominee
1961 Nominee
1961 Nominee
1958 Nominee
1958 Nominee
1951 Nominee
1951 Nominee