Golden Globes logo

Billy Wilder

6 Nominations
2 Wins

Samuel “Billy” Wilder (born in Sucha Beskidzka, Austria-Hungary June 22, 1906, died March 27, 2002) co-wrote the screenplay and directed Double Indemnity (1944) with Barbara Stanwyck from the 1943 novel by James Cain, The Lost Weekend (1945) with Ray Milland, Sunset Boulevard (1950) with William Holden and Gloria Swanson, Sabrina (1954) with Audrey Hepburn, The Seven Year Itch (1955) with Marilyn Monroe, Witness for the Prosecution (1957), Some Like It Hot (1959) with Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, The Apartment (1960) with Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine, The Fortune Cookie (1966) with Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau, Avanti! (1972) with Jack Lemmon.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1951 Winner

1951 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
Sunset Boulevard

1946 Winner

1946 Winner

Best Director Motion Picture
The Lost Weekend

1973 Nominee

1973 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Avanti!

1961 Nominee

1961 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Apartment, The

1958 Nominee

1958 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Witness for the Prosecution

1951 Nominee

1951 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Sunset Boulevard
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.