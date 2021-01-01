Harry Lillis "Bing" Crosby (born in Tacoma, Washington, May 3, 1903, died October 14, 1977) is a popular singer and actor of American films. He starred in The Big Broadcast (1932), Pennies from Heaven (1936), Holiday Inn (1942) and Blue Skies (1946) with Fred Astaire, he was directed by Leo McCarey in Going My Way (1944) and The Bells of St. Mary's (1945) with Ingrid Bergman, by Frank Capra in Here Comes the Groom (1951). He acted in Just for You (1952) with Jane Wyman, The Country Girl (1954) with Grace Kelly, White Christmas (1954), High Society (1956) with Frank Sinatra and Grace Kelly, and made 7 “road” comedies with Bob Hope (1940-1962).

