Golden Globes logo

Blake Edwards

1 Nominations

Blake Edwards (born William Blake Crump in Tulsa, Oklahoma July 26, 1922, died December 10, 2010) directed movies like Operation Petticoat (1959) with Tony Curtis and Cary Grant, Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) with Audrey Hepburn from the 1958 novella by Truman Capote, Days of Wine and Roses (1962) with Jack Lemmon. He wrote and directed the Pink Panther films with Peter Sellers, directed his wife Julie Andrews in Darling Lili (1970), 10 (1979) with Dudley Moore, S.O.B. (1981), Victor Victoria (1982), Dudley Moore again in Micki & Maude (1984), Ellen Barkin in Switch (1991), Roberto Benigni in Son of the Pink Panther (1993).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1963 Nominee

1963 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Days of Wine and Roses
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.