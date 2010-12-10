1 Nominations
Blake Edwards (born William Blake Crump in Tulsa, Oklahoma July 26, 1922, died December 10, 2010) directed movies like Operation Petticoat (1959) with Tony Curtis and Cary Grant, Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) with Audrey Hepburn from the 1958 novella by Truman Capote, Days of Wine and Roses (1962) with Jack Lemmon. He wrote and directed the Pink Panther films with Peter Sellers, directed his wife Julie Andrews in Darling Lili (1970), 10 (1979) with Dudley Moore, S.O.B. (1981), Victor Victoria (1982), Dudley Moore again in Micki & Maude (1984), Ellen Barkin in Switch (1991), Roberto Benigni in Son of the Pink Panther (1993).