Robert “Bob” Fosse (born in Chicago, Illinois June 23, 1927, died September 23, 1987) was a dancer, choreographer, and theater director. He directed movies from Broadway musicals, Sweet Charity (1969) with Shirley MacLaine and Cabaret (1972) with Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey, Lenny (1974) with Dustin Hoffman as comic Lenny Bruce, the autobiographical All That Jazz (1979) with Roy Scheider and Jessica Lange, Star 80 (1983) with Mariel Hemingway as playmate Dorothy Stratton. Fosse played the snake in The Little Prince (1974) directed by Stanley Donen.