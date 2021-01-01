Golden Globes logo

Director and choreographer Bob Fosse

Robert “Bob” Fosse (born in Chicago, Illinois June 23, 1927, died September 23, 1987) was a dancer, choreographer, and theater director. He directed movies from Broadway musicals, Sweet Charity (1969) with Shirley MacLaine and Cabaret (1972) with Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey, Lenny (1974) with Dustin Hoffman as comic Lenny Bruce, the autobiographical All That Jazz (1979) with Roy Scheider and Jessica Lange, Star 80 (1983) with Mariel Hemingway as playmate Dorothy Stratton. Fosse played the snake in The Little Prince (1974) directed by Stanley Donen.

1975 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Lenny

1973 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Cabaret
