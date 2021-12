Bob Rafelson (born in New York City, February 21, 1933) directed Jack Nicholson in Five Easy Pieces (1970) with Karen Black, The King of Marvin Gardens (1972) with Bruce Dern, The Postman Always Rings Twice (1981) with Jessica Lange from the 1934 novel by James Cain, Man Trouble (1992) with Ellen Barkin, Blood and Wine (1996). He directed Stay Hungry (1976) with Jeff Bridges and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Black Widow (1987) with Debra Winger.