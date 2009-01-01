Golden Globes logo

Bradley Charles Cooper (born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, January 5, 1975) became famous for his role in the raunchy The Hangover (2009) and its sequels directed by Todd Phillips, Cooper played supporting roles in Wedding Crashers (2005), Failure to Launch (2006) and He’s Just Not That Into You (2009). He starred in Limitless (2011) with Robert De Niro, in The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) with Ryan Gosling, The Words (2012) with Zoe Saldana. David O. Russell cast him in Silver Linings Playbook (2013), American Hustle (2013) and Joy (2015) opposite Jennifer Lawrence. He starred in American Sniper (2014) directed by Clint Eastwood, Aloha (2015) by Cameron Crowe and Burnt (2015) by John Wells. Cooper made his directing debut in the fourth remake of A Star is Born (2018) co-starring with Lady Gaga. He acted in The Mule (2018) by Clint Eastwood, Licorice Pizza (2021) by Paul Thomas Anderson, Nightmare Alley (2021) by Guillermo del Toro.

Read Bradley Cooper by Janet R. Nepales (2018).

Read Bradley Cooper (American Hustle) by Janet Nepales (2014).

 

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Star Is Born, A (2018)

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Star Is Born, A (2018)

2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
American Hustle

2013 Nominee

2013 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Silver Linings Playbook
