Brie Larson (born Brianne Desauliniers in Sacramento, California, on October 1, 1989) starred in Room (2015) with Jacob Tremblay, she played Marvel Comics superhero Captain Danvers in Avengers: Endgame (2019 and Captain Marvel (2019). She acted in Don Jon (2013) by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, The Spectacular Now (2013) with Shailene Woodley, Trainwreck (2015) by Judd Apatow with Amy Schumer, Kong: Skull Island (2017) with Tom Hiddleston. She was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton in Short Term 12 (2013), The Glass Castle (2017), Just Mercy (2019) with Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx. She directed Unicorn Store (2017).

On television she acted in United States of Tara (2009-2011) with Toni Collette.