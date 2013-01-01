Golden Globes logo

Brie Larson

1 Nominations
1 Wins

Brie Larson (born Brianne Desauliniers in Sacramento, California, on October 1, 1989) starred in Room (2015) with Jacob Tremblay, she played Marvel Comics superhero Captain Danvers in Avengers: Endgame (2019 and Captain Marvel (2019). She acted in Don Jon (2013) by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, The Spectacular Now (2013) with Shailene Woodley, Trainwreck (2015) by Judd Apatow with Amy Schumer, Kong: Skull Island (2017) with Tom Hiddleston. She was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton in Short Term 12 (2013), The Glass Castle (2017), Just Mercy (2019) with Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx. She directed Unicorn Store (2017).

On television she acted in United States of Tara (2009-2011) with Toni Collette.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2016 Winner

2016 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Room
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.