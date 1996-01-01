Bruce Beresford (born in Sydney, Australia, August 16, 1940) directed movies like Breaker Morant (1980), Tender Mercies (1983) with Robert Duvall, King David (1985) with Richard Gere, Crimes of the Heart (1986) from the 1979 play by Beth Henley with Diane Keaton, Jessica Lange, Sissy Spacek, Driving Miss Daisy (1989) from the 1987 play by Alfred Uhry with Morgan Freeman and Jessica Tandy, Black Robe (1991), Last Dance (1996) with Sharon Stone, Paradise Road (1997) with Glenn Close, Evelyn (2002) with Pierce Brosnan, Peace, Love & Misunderstanding (2011), Mr. Church (2016) with Eddie Murphy.