Bruce Dern

Bruce MacLeish Dern (born in Winnetka, Illinois, June 4, 1936) father of Laura Dern with former wife Diane Ladd, revived his career late in life, when he was cast by Alexander Payne in Nebraska (2013), by Quentin Tarantino in Django Unchained (2012) and The Hateful Eight (2015). Some of his notable performances from the 1960s and 1970s are in Marnie (1964) and Family Plot (1976) by Alfred Hitchcock, Silent Running (1972) by Douglas Trumbull, The King of Marvin Gardens (1972) by Bob Rafelson with Jack Nicholson, The Great Gatsby (1974) with Robert Redford, Smile (1975) by Michael Richtie, Black Sunday (1977) by John Frankenheimer, Coming Home (1978) by Hal Ashby with Jane Fonda. 

2014 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Nebraska

1979 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Coming Home

1975 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Great Gatsby, The
