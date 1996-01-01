Golden Globes logo

Bruce Springsteen

2 Nominations
2 Wins
Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen (born September 23, 1949 in Long Branch, New Jersey), a singer-songwriter, recorded rock and folk albums, like Born to Run (1975), Born in the U.S.A. (1984), The Rising (2003). He composed and performed original songs for movies, “Streets of Philadelphia” for Philadelphia (1993) by Jonathan Demme, “Dead Man Walking” for Dead Man Walking (1996) by Tim Robbins, “The Wrestler” for The Wrestler (2008) by Darren Aronofsky.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2009 Winner

2009 Winner

Best Song Motion Picture
The Wrestler

1994 Winner

1994 Winner

Best Song Motion Picture
Philadelphia
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.