Bruce Springsteen (born September 23, 1949 in Long Branch, New Jersey), a singer-songwriter, recorded rock and folk albums, like Born to Run (1975), Born in the U.S.A. (1984), The Rising (2003). He composed and performed original songs for movies, “Streets of Philadelphia” for Philadelphia (1993) by Jonathan Demme, “Dead Man Walking” for Dead Man Walking (1996) by Tim Robbins, “The Wrestler” for The Wrestler (2008) by Darren Aronofsky.