Bruce Willis (born March 19, 1955 in Idar-Oberstein, West Germany) starred in the television comedy series Moonlighting (1985-1989) with Cybill Shepherd. In movies he starred in the action franchise Die Hard (1988), Die Hard 2 (1990), Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), Live Free or Die Hard (2007), A Good Day to Die Hard (2013). He acted in Blind Date (1987) by Blake Edwards, In Country (1990) by Norman Jewison, Bonfire of the Vanities (1990) directed by Brian De Palma from the 1987 novel by Tom Wolfe, Death Becomes Her (1992) by Robert Zemeckis, Pulp Fiction (1994) by Quentin Tarantino, Twelve Monkeys (1995) by Terry Gilliam, Armageddon (1998) by Michael Bay, The Sixth Sense (1999) and Unbreakable (2000) both directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Bandits (2001) by Barry Levinson, Looper (2012), Moonrise Kingdom (2012) by Wes Anderson.