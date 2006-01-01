Bryce Dallas Howard (born March 2, 1981 in Los Angeles, California), daughter of actor-director Ron Howard, was directed by M. Night Shyamalan in The Village (2004) and Lady in the Water (2006), by Kenneth Branagh in As You Like It (2006) from the Shakespeare play. She acted in 50/50 (2011) with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, The Help (2011) with Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Jurassic World (2015) with Chris Pratt, Pete’s Dragon (2016) with Robert Redford, Gold (2016) with Matthew McConaughey. On television she starred in Nosedive directed by Joe Wright, first episode of the anthology series Black Mirror (2016).