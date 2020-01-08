Buck Henry (born Henry Zuckerman on December 9, 1930 in New York City, died January 8, 2020) co-wrote the adapted screenplay for The Graduate (1968) directed by Mike Nichols from the 1963 novel by Charles Webb, starring Dustin Hoffman, wrote the screenplays for The Owl and the Pussycat (1970) directed by Herbert Ross, starring Barbra Streisand, for Catch 22 (1970) by Mike Nichols from the 1961 novel by Joseph Heller, where he also acted. He co-directed with Warren Beatty Heaven Can Wait (1978) from the play by Harry Segall that also inspired two earlier movie versions, Here Comes Mr. Jordan (1941) and Down to Earth (1947). He wrote the screenplay for To Die For (1995) directed by Gus Van Sant, starring Nicole Kidman, co-wrote Town and Country (2001) starring Warren Beatty. On television, Henry co-created with Mel Brooks the comedy series Get Smart (1965-1970).