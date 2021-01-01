E. Maurice "Buddy" Adler (born in New York City, June 22, 1909, died July 12, 1960) is the producer of films such as From Here to Eternity (1953) by Fred Zinneman with Burt Lancaster and Deborah Kerr, Love is a Many-Splendored Thing (1955) with William Holden and Jennifer Jones, Bus Stop (1956) with Marilyn Monroe, Anastasia (1956) with Ingrid Bergman and Yul Brynner, Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison (1957) by John Huston, A Hatful of Rain (1957) with Eva Marie Saint, South Pacific (1958), The Inn of the Sixth Happiness (1958) with Ingrid Bergman.
