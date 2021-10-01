Golden Globes logo

Burt Bacharach

7 Nominations
2 Wins
Burt Bacharach

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1982 Winner

1982 Winner

Best Song Motion Picture
Arthur

1970 Winner

1970 Winner

Best Score Motion Picture
Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Tough Guys

1983 Nominee

1983 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Making Love

1972 Nominee

1972 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Long Ago Tomorrow

1970 Nominee

1970 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid

1967 Nominee

1967 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Alfie (1966)
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.