Burt Bacharach

1982 Winner
Best Song Motion PictureArthur
1970 Winner
Best Score Motion PictureButch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid
1987 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureTough Guys
1983 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureMaking Love
1972 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureLong Ago Tomorrow
1970 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureButch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid
1967 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureAlfie (1966)