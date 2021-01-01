Burton “Burt” Lancaster (born in New York City on November 2, 1913, died on October 20, 1994) acted in The Killers (1946), Jim Thorpe All-American (1951) by Michael Curtiz, From Here to Eternity (1953) by Fred Zimmerman, The Rose Tattoo (1955) from the play by Tennessee Williams, The Rainmaker (1956), Trapeze (1956) by Carol Reed, Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957), Sweet Smell of Success (1957), Elmer Gantry (1960) directed by Richard Brooks from the 1927 novel by Sinclair Lewis, Birdman of Alcatraz (1962) and Seven Days in May (1964) both directed by by John Frankenheimer, The Leopard (Il Gattopardo, 1963) by Luchino Visconti, 1900 (Novecento, 1978) by Bernardo Bertolucci, Atlantic City (1980) by Louis Malle, Local Hero (1983), Rocket Gibraltar (1988), Field of Dreams (1989).
