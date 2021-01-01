Golden Globes logo

Burton “Burt” Lancaster (born in New York City on November 2, 1913, died on October 20, 1994) acted in The Killers (1946), Jim Thorpe All-American (1951) by Michael Curtiz, From Here to Eternity (1953) by Fred Zimmerman, The Rose Tattoo (1955) from the play by Tennessee Williams, The Rainmaker (1956), Trapeze (1956) by Carol Reed, Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957), Sweet Smell of Success (1957), Elmer Gantry (1960) directed by Richard Brooks from the 1927 novel by Sinclair Lewis, Birdman of Alcatraz (1962) and Seven Days in May (1964) both directed by by John Frankenheimer, The Leopard (Il Gattopardo, 1963) by Luchino Visconti, 1900 (Novecento, 1978) by Bernardo Bertolucci, Atlantic City (1980) by Louis Malle, Local Hero (1983), Rocket Gibraltar (1988), Field of Dreams (1989).

Read Classic profile by Elisa Leonelli https://www.goldenglobes.com/articles/burt-lancaster

 

1961 Winner

1961 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Elmer Gantry

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Phantom of the Opera, The

1982 Nominee

1982 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Atlantic City

1963 Nominee

1963 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Birdman of Alcatraz

1957 Nominee

1957 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Rainmaker, The
