Carolyn Ann “Callie” Khouri (born November 27, 1957 in San Antonio, Texas), a screenwriter, film and television director, wrote screenplays for Thelma & Louise (1991) directed by Ridley Scott starring Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis, Something to Talk About (1995) directed by Lasse Hallstrom starring Julia Roberts and Dennis Quaid. She wrote and directed Divine Secrets of the Yah Yah Sisterhood (2002) from the 1996 novel by Rebecca Wells, directed Mad Money (2008) starring Diane Keaton.

On television she created the series Nashville (2012-2016).