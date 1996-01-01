Golden Globes logo

Cameron Diaz (born August 30, 1972 in San Diego, California) acted with Jim Carrey in The Mask (1994), with Keanu Reeves in Feeling Minnesota (1996), with Julia Roberts in My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997), with Al Pacino in Any Given Sunday (1999) by Oliver Stone, with John Cusack in Being John Malkovich (1999) by Spike Jonze. She starred in There’s Something About Mary (1998) by the Farrelly Bros. She acted with Drew Barrymore in Charlie’s Angels (2000), with Tom Cruise in Vanilla Sky (2001) by Cameron Crowe, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Daniel Day-Lewis in Gangs of New York (2002) by Martin Scorsese, with Shirley MacLaine in In Her Shoes (2005) by Curtis Hanson, with Kate Winslet in The Holiday (2006) by Nancy Meyers, with Abigail Breslin in My Sister’s Keeper (2009) by Nick Cassevetes, with Justin Timberlake in Bad Teacher (2011) and with Jason Segel in Sex Tape (2014) both directed by Jake Kasdan.

2003 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Gangs of New York

2002 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Vanilla Sky

2000 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Being John Malkovich

1999 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
There's Something About Mary
