Candice Bergen (born May 9, 1946 in Beverly Hills, California) acted in The Sand Pebbles (1966) by Robert Wise, Soldier Blue (1970), Carnal Knowledge (1971) by Mike Nichols. She acted with Sean Connery in The Wind and the Lion (1975), with Jill Clayburgh in Starting Over (1979) by Alan Pakula, with Jacqueline Bisset in Rich and Famous (1981) by George Cukor, with Ben Kingsley in Gandhi (1982) by Richard Attenborough. Bergen starred in the television comedy series Murphy Brown (1988-1998). She acted with Sandra Bullock in Miss Congeniality (2000), with Reese Witherspoon in Sweet Home Alabama (2002) and Home Again (2017), with Jane Fonda and Diane Keaton in Book Club (2018), with Meryl Streep in Let Them All Talk (2020) by Steven Soderbergh.

She reprised her role in the TV reboot of Murphy Brown (2018-2019).