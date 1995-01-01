Golden Globes logo

Candice Bergen

13 Nominations
2 Wins

Candice Bergen (born May 9, 1946 in Beverly Hills, California) acted in The Sand Pebbles (1966) by Robert Wise, Soldier Blue (1970), Carnal Knowledge (1971) by Mike Nichols. She acted with Sean Connery in The Wind and the Lion (1975), with Jill Clayburgh in Starting Over (1979) by Alan Pakula, with Jacqueline Bisset in Rich and Famous (1981) by George Cukor, with Ben Kingsley in Gandhi (1982) by Richard Attenborough. Bergen starred in the television comedy series Murphy Brown (1988-1998). She acted with Sandra Bullock in Miss Congeniality (2000), with Reese Witherspoon in Sweet Home Alabama (2002) and Home Again (2017), with Jane Fonda and Diane Keaton in Book Club (2018), with Meryl Streep in Let Them All Talk (2020) by Steven Soderbergh.

She reprised her role in the TV reboot of Murphy Brown (2018-2019).

1992 Winner

1992 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Murphy Brown

1989 Winner

1989 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Murphy Brown

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Murphy Brown

2006 Nominee

2006 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Boston Legal

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Murphy Brown

1995 Nominee

1995 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Murphy Brown

1994 Nominee

1994 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Murphy Brown

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Murphy Brown

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Murphy Brown

1990 Nominee

1990 Nominee

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Murphy Brown

1980 Nominee

1980 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Starting Over

1967 Nominee

1967 Nominee

New Star Of The Year - Actress
Group, The

1967 Nominee

1967 Nominee

New Star Of The Year - Actress
The Sand Pebbles
