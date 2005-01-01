Carey Mulligan

Carey Hannah Mulligan (born May 28, 1985 in London, England) acted with Keira Knightley in Pride & Prejudice (2005) directed by Joe Wright from the 1813 Jane Austen classic; she starred in An Education (2009) from the 2009 memoir by journalist Lynn Barber, Never Let Me Go (2010) from the novel by Kazuo Ishiguro. She acted with Ryan Gosling in Drive (2011), with Michael Fassbender in Shame (2011), with Leonardo DiCaprio in The Great Gatsby (2013) directed by Baz Lurhman from the 1925 novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, with Oscar Isaacs in Inside Llewyn Davis (2013) by the Coen Bros. She starred in Far From the Madding Crowd (2015) directed by Thomas Vinterberg from the 1874 novel by Thomas Tardy, Suffragette (2015) by Sarah Gavron, Mudbound (2017) by Dee Rees, Wildlife (2018) by Paul Dano, Promising Young Woman (2020) by Emerald Fennell, The Dig (2021) with Ralph Fiennes.