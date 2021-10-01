Carole Bayer Sager

10 Nominations
2 Wins
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
1999 Winner
1999 Winner
Best Song Motion PictureQuest For Camelot: The Magic Sword
1982 Winner
1982 Winner
Best Song Motion PictureArthur
2008 Nominee
2008 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureGrace Is Gone
1995 Nominee
1995 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureJunior
1994 Nominee
1994 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureBeethoven's 2nd
1987 Nominee
1987 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureTough Guys
1983 Nominee
1983 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureMaking Love
1980 Nominee
1980 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureStarting Over
1980 Nominee
1980 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureIce Castles
1978 Nominee
1978 Nominee
Best Song Motion PictureSpy Who Loved Me, The