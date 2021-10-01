Golden Globes logo

Carole Bayer Sager

10 Nominations
2 Wins
1999 Winner

Best Song Motion Picture
Quest For Camelot: The Magic Sword

1982 Winner

Best Song Motion Picture
Arthur

2008 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Grace Is Gone

1995 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Junior

1994 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Beethoven's 2nd

1987 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Tough Guys

1983 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Making Love

1980 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Starting Over

1980 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Ice Castles

1978 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Spy Who Loved Me, The
