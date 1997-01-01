Carroll Baker

Carrol Baker (born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, May 28, 1931) studied under Lee Strasberg at the Actors Studio, was chosen by Elia Kazan to star in Baby Doll (1956) based on the 1955 play by Tennessee Williams 27 Wagons Full of Cotton. She acted with James Dean in Giant (1956), with Clark Gable in But Not For Me (1959), in the Westerns The Big Country (1958) by William Wyler, How the West Was Won (1962), Cheyenne Autumn (1964) by John Ford. She played Jean Harlow in the biopic Harlow (1965). In 1966 she moved to Italy where she acted in movies like L’Harem (1967) by Marco Ferreri. She played the mother of Playboy model Dorothy Stratton in Star 80 (1983) by Bob Fosse, acted in Native Son (1986), Ironweed (1988), Kindergarten Cop (1990) with Arnold Schwarzenegger, The Game (1997) by David Fincher. In 1983 she published Baby Doll: An Autobiography.