Golden Globes logo

Carroll O'Connor

11 Nominations
1 Wins

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1972 Winner

1972 Winner

Actor In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy Series Or Television Movie
All In The Family

1994 Nominee

1994 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
In The Heat of the Night (TV)

1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
In The Heat of the Night (TV)

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
In The Heat of the Night (TV)

1990 Nominee

1990 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
In The Heat of the Night (TV)

1989 Nominee

1989 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
In The Heat of the Night (TV)

1978 Nominee

1978 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
All In The Family

1976 Nominee

1976 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
All In The Family

1975 Nominee

1975 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
All In The Family

1974 Nominee

1974 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
All In The Family

1973 Nominee

1973 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
All In The Family
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.