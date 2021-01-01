Carroll O'Connor

11 Nominations
1972 Winner
Actor In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy Series Or Television MovieAll In The Family
1994 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesIn The Heat of the Night (TV)
1992 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesIn The Heat of the Night (TV)
1991 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesIn The Heat of the Night (TV)
1990 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesIn The Heat of the Night (TV)
1989 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Drama SeriesIn The Heat of the Night (TV)
1978 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesAll In The Family
1976 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesAll In The Family
1975 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesAll In The Family
1974 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesAll In The Family
1973 Nominee
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy SeriesAll In The Family