Cary Grant (born Archibald Leach in Bristol, UK, January 18, 1904, died November 29, 1986) started his career as a teenager performing with a troupe of acrobatic dancers, toured the United States in 1920, acted in stage musicals, signed a contract with Paramount in 1931 and became a movie star. He acted with Marlene Dietrich in Blonde Venus (1932), with Mae West in She Done Him Wrong (1933) and I’m No Angel (1933), with Katherine Hepburn in Sylvia Scarlett (1935) and The Philadelphia Story (1940) both by George Cukor, and Bringing Up Baby (1938) by Howard Hawks, with Constance Bennet in Topper (1937), with Irene Dunn in The Awful Truth (1937), My Favorite Wife (1940) and Penny Serenade (1941), with Douglas Fairbanks in Gunga Din (1939), with Rosalind Russell in His Girl Friday (1940) by Howard Hawks, with Ethel Barrymore in None but the Lonely Heart (1944), with Loretta Young in The Bishop’s Wife (1947), with Deborah Kerr in An Affair to Remember (1957) by Leo McCarey, with Doris Day in That Touch of Mink (1962). He was directed by Frank Capra in Arsenic and Old Lace (1944), by Alfred Hitchcock in Suspicion (1941) with Joan Fontaine, Notorius (1946) with Ingrid Bergman, To Catch a Thief (1955) with Grace Kelly, North by Northwest (1959), by Stanley Donen in Indiscreet (1958) with Ingrid Bergman, The Grass is Greener (1960), Charade (1963) with Audrey Hepburn.