Cecil Blount deMille (born in Ashfield, Massachusetts, August 12, 1881, died January 21, 1959) directed and produced silent films such as Male and Female (1919) with Gloria Swanson, The Ten Commandments (1923), The King of Kings (1927), then Cleopatra (1934) starring Claudette Colbert, Union Pacific (1939) with Barbara Stanwyck and Joel McCrea, Samson and Delilah (1949) with Hedy Lamar and Victor Mature, The Greatest Show on Earth (1952), The Ten Commandments (1956) with Charlton Heston and Yul Brynner. He was the first recipient of the Cecil B. deMille award, named after him.

