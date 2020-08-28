Golden Globes logo

1 Nominations
1 Wins
Chadwick Boseman (born in Anderson, South Carolina, November 29, 1976, died August 28, 2020) played baseball legend Jackie Robinson in 42 (2013) with Harrison Ford, singer James Brown in Get on Up (2014), Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in Marshall (2017) by Reginald Hudlin. He was T’Challa King of Wakanda in Marvel Comics Black Panther (2018), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) Avengers: Endgame (2019). He acted in 21 Bridges (2019), Da 5 Bloods (2020) by Spike Lee, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020) with Viola Davis. He had been diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.

2021 Winner

2021 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
