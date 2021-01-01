Golden Globes logo

Charles Boyer

1 Nominations
Charles Boyer

Charles Boyer (born in Figeac, France, August 28, 1899, died 26 August 26, 1978), acted in French films like Mayerling (1936) by Anatole Litvak, The Earrings of Madame de… (1953) by Max Ophuls, Stavisky (1974) by Alain Resnais, in American films like Conquest (1937) with Greta Garbo, Algiers (1938) with Hedy Lamarr, Love Affair (1939) by Leo McCarey with Irene Dunne, All This, and Heaven Too (1949) with Bette Davis, Gaslight (1944) by George Cukor with Ingrid Bergman, Hold Back the Dawn (1941) with Olivia de Havilland, Cluny Brown (1946) by Ernst Lubitsch, The Happy Time (1952) by Richard Fleisher, Fanny (1961) with Leslie Caron, Barefoot in the Park (167) with Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. He also acted on the Broadway stage.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1953 Nominee

1953 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
The Happy Time
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.