Charles Boyer (born in Figeac, France, August 28, 1899, died 26 August 26, 1978), acted in French films like Mayerling (1936) by Anatole Litvak, The Earrings of Madame de… (1953) by Max Ophuls, Stavisky (1974) by Alain Resnais, in American films like Conquest (1937) with Greta Garbo, Algiers (1938) with Hedy Lamarr, Love Affair (1939) by Leo McCarey with Irene Dunne, All This, and Heaven Too (1949) with Bette Davis, Gaslight (1944) by George Cukor with Ingrid Bergman, Hold Back the Dawn (1941) with Olivia de Havilland, Cluny Brown (1946) by Ernst Lubitsch, The Happy Time (1952) by Richard Fleisher, Fanny (1961) with Leslie Caron, Barefoot in the Park (167) with Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. He also acted on the Broadway stage.