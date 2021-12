Charles Grodin (born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 21, 1935, died May 18, 2021) acted in movies like Rosemary’s Baby (1968) by Roman Polanski, Catch 22 (1970 by Mike Nichols, The Heartbreak Kid (1972) by Elaine May, Heaven Can Wait (1978) by Warren Beatty, Real Life (1979) by Albert Brooks, Midnight Run (1988) by Martin Brest with Robert De Niro, Beethoven (1992), Dave (1993) by Ivan Reitman, The Humbling (2013) by Barry Levinson, While We’re Young (2014) by Noah Baumbach.