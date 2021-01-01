Golden Globes logo

Charles Laughton (born in Scarborough, England, July 1, 1899, died December 15, 1962) acted on the stage in London and on Broadway, in British films like The Private Life of Henry VIII (1933), Rembrandt (1936) with Elsa Lanchester, St. Martin’s Lane (1938) with Vivien Leigh, in Hollywood movies like White Woman (1933) with Carole Lombard, The Barretts of Wimpole Street (1934) with Norma Shearer, Les Misérables (1935) with Frederic March, Mutiny on the Bounty (1935) with Clark Gable, Ruggles of Red Gap (1935) by Leo McCarey, The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1939) directed by William Dieterle from the 1831 novel by Victor Hugo, This Land Is Mine (1943) by Jean Renoir, The Big Clock (1948), Witness for the Prosecution (1957) directed by Billy Wilder from the 1953 play by Agatha Christie. Laughton directed The Night of the Hunter (1955) with Robert Mitchum and Shelley Winters. He was married to actress Elsa Lanchester.

1958 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Witness for the Prosecution
