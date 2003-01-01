Tessa Charlotte Rampling (born February 5, 1946 in Sturmer, Essex, England) acted with Lynn Redgrave and Alan Bates in Georgy Girl (1966), with Dirk Bogarde in The Night Porter (1974) by Liliana Cavani, with Sean Connery in Zardoz (1974) by John Boorman, with Robert Mitchum Farewell, My Lovely (1975) from the 1940 novel by Raymond Chandler, with Woody Allen in Stardust Memories (1980), with Paul Newman in The Verdict (1982) by Sidney Lumet, with Robert DeNiro in Angel Heart (1987) by Alan Parker, with Ludivine Saigner in Swimming Pool (2003) by François Ozon, with Keira Knightley in The Duchess (2008), with Carey Mulligan in Never Let Me Go (2010), with Tom Courtenay in 45 Years (2015), with Michael Fassbender in Assassin’s Creed (2016). On television Rampling acted in the British series Broadchurch (2013-2015), and London Spy (2016) with Ben Whishaw.