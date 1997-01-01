Golden Globes logo

Cherilyn “Cher” Sarkisian (born May 20, 1946 in El Centro, California) became famous as a singer with her husband Sonny Bono, acted in movies like Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean (1982) by Robert Altman, Silkwood (1983) by Mike Nichols with Meryl Streep, Mask (1985) by Peter Bogdanovich, The Witches of Eastwick (1987) by George Miller, Moonstruck (1987) by Norman Jewison, Mermaids (1990), Tea with Mussolini (1999) by Franco Zeffirelli. Cher acted in Burlesque (2010), Mama Mia! Here We Go Again (2018).

1988 Winner

1988 Winner

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Moonstruck

1984 Winner

1984 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Silkwood

1974 Winner

1974 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
If These Walls Could Talk

1986 Nominee

1986 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Mask

1983 Nominee

1983 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Come Back To The 5 and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean
