Cherilyn “Cher” Sarkisian (born May 20, 1946 in El Centro, California) became famous as a singer with her husband Sonny Bono, acted in movies like Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean (1982) by Robert Altman, Silkwood (1983) by Mike Nichols with Meryl Streep, Mask (1985) by Peter Bogdanovich, The Witches of Eastwick (1987) by George Miller, Moonstruck (1987) by Norman Jewison, Mermaids (1990), Tea with Mussolini (1999) by Franco Zeffirelli. Cher acted in Burlesque (2010), Mama Mia! Here We Go Again (2018).
1988 Winner
Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/ComedyMoonstruck
1984 Winner
Best Supporting Actress - Motion PictureSilkwood
1974 Winner
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy SeriesThe Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour
1997 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress – TelevisionIf These Walls Could Talk
1986 Nominee
Best Actress - Motion Picture DramaMask
1983 Nominee
Best Supporting Actress - Motion PictureCome Back To The 5 and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean