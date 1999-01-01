Golden Globes logo

Chris Cooper

1 Nominations
1 Wins
Chris Cooper

Christopher Cooper (born July 9, 1951 in Kansas City, Missouri) acted in movies like American Beauty (1999) by Sam Mendes, October Sky (1999) with Jake Gyllenhaal, The Patriot (2000) by Roland Emmerich with Mel Gibson, The Bourne Identity (2002) by Doug Liman with Matt Damon, Adaptation (2002) by Spike Jonze with Nicolas Cage and Meryl Streep, Seabiscuit (2003) by Gary Ross, Capote (2005) with Philip Seymour Hoffman, Syriana (2005) by Stephen Gaghan with George Clooney, The Company Men (2010), The Company You Keep (2012) by Robert Redford, The Town (2010) and Live by Night (2016) both directed by Ben Affleck. He was directed by John Sayles in Matewan (1987), Lone Star (1996), Silver City (2004), Amigo (2010). Cooper acted in Little Women (2019) directed by Greta Gerwig from the 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) by Marielle Heller with Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2003 Winner

2003 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Adaptation
