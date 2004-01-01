Christian Bale (born in Pembrokeshire, South Wales, January 30, 1974) was cast by Steven Spielberg at age 13 for Empire of the Sun (1987). He was chosen by Christopher Nolan to play DC Comics Batman/Bruce Wayne in the trilogy Batman Begins (2004), The Dark Knight (2008), The Dark Knight Rises (2012). He starred in American Psycho (2000), Captain Corelli’s Mandolin (2001) by John Madden with Penelope Cruz, Reign of Fire (2002) with Matthew McConaughey, The New World (2005) by Terrence Malick, The Prestige (2006) by Christopher Nolan with Hugh Jackman, 3:10 to Yuma (2007) by James Mangold with Russell Crowe, Public Enemies (2009) by Michael Mann with Johnny Depp. He was directed by David O. Russell in The Fighter (2010) and American Hustle (2013). He played Moses in Exodus: Gods and Kings (2014) by Ridley Scott, hedge fund manager Michael Burry in The Big Short (2015) by Adam McKay, a journalist in The Promise (2016), a US Cavalry officer in Hostiles (2017) by Scott Cooper, Vice-President Dick Chaney in Vice (2018) by Adam McKay, race car driver Ken Miles in Ford v Ferrari (2019) with Matt Damon.

Read Nominee Profile 2020: Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari” by Silvia Bizio